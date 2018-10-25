Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

October 25, 2018

PCB to issue NOCs to players for T10 League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to issue NOCs to some of the players for the T10 League scheduled to take place in November/December, says a press release.

The decision has been made after due diligence was carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board in which the board procured and processed detailed information from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Emirates Cricket Board.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit has also carried out a thorough review. It has also been observed that the ICC has given approval for member boards to issue NOCs to their players to take part in the league if they wish so.

Consequently, the PCB has decided to allow its players to take part in the upcoming T10 League in the UAE.

Like the first edition, the PCB will send its integrity officers to monitor the league. The interested players will now have to approach the PCB to seek NOCs. Each request for the NOC will be assessed on a case-to-case basis.

