Points Table: Tabulated under as teams, played, won, lost, points, net run-rate.

Pool A
NBP 7 6 1 12 1.615
KRL 7 5 2 10 0.652
HBL 7 4 3 8 -0.115
Islamabad 7 4 3 8 -0.165
SNGPL 7 3 4 6 -0.012
Peshawar 7 3 4 6 -0.570
FATA 7 2 5 4 -0.471
Lahore (W) 7 1 6 2 -1.054
Pool B
SSGCL 7 6 1 12 1.912
PTV 7 6 1 12 1.051
WAPDA 7 5 2 10 -0.062
Multan 7 4 3 8 -0.442
Rawalpindi 7 3 4 6 -0.132
Lahore (B) 7 2 5 4 -0.641
Karachi (W) 7 1 6 2 -0.417
ZTBL 7 1 5 2 -1.058
Comments