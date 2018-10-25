Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 25, 2018

Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: India skipper Virat Kohli became Wednesday the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 One-Day International runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone. He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

He received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July.

“King Kohli”, as he is known in the Indian press, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first.

The 10,000-run club in ODI cricket (name, country, matches, runs, centuries):

S Tendulkar (Ind) 463 18,426 49

K Sangakkara (Sri) 404 14,234 25

R Ponting (Aus) 375 13,704 30

S Jayasuriya (Sri) 445 13,430 28

M Jayawardene (Sri) 448 12,650 19

Inzamam (Pak) 378 11,739 10

J Kallis (RSA) 328 11,579 17

S Ganguly (Ind) 311 11,363 22

R Dravid (Ind) 344 10,889 12

B Lara (WIs) 299 10,405 19

T Dilshan (Sri) 319 10,007 22

M S Dhoni (Ind) 329 10,143 10

V Kohli (Ind) 213 10,076 37

