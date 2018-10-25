Egypt’s Gawad to headline Pakistan Open

ISLAMABAD: World No 10 Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt) will head galaxy of international stars drawn to figure in the $53,000 Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship set to be held from November 28 in Karachi.

Karim Abdel Gawad has been one of the leading international players on the circuit. The Egyptian has cemented himself as one of the most exciting players to grace the sport in recent years.

Gawad rose from eighth in the world at the start of the 2016-17 season to top the PSA Men’s World Rankings in May 2017. During the season Gawad claimed five PSA World Tour titles — including major titles at the PSA Men’s World Championship, J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions and Qatar Classic.

Gawad became the fifth Egyptian player to ever top the PSA men’s world rankings after reaching the final of the 2017 El Gouna International Squash Open and despite losing the title decider to Gregory Gaultier became world No. 1.

Presently he is ranked No 10 in the world and heads the list of international players drawn for Pakistan Open.

Former junior champion Diego Elias (Peru) who is now ranked 13 in the world is seeded No 2 in the competition. Qatar’s Abdullah Mohammad Al Tamimi who is ranked 24th in the world is seeded No 3 followed by Mexican Cesar Salazar who is currently ranked 25th in the world.

Malaysian Nafizwan Adnan (World No 40) has also been drawn to play the Open.

Hosts of other international players from Spain, Malaysia, USA and other countries will also be seen in action in the event.

Tayyab Aslam carries Pakistan hopes in the tournament that returns to country after almost nine years. Asim Khan is the other local drawn in the main round. Two Pakistanis have been awarded wildcards for the event. The players include Ahsan Ayaz and little known Noman Khan.

Surprisingly, the young deserving lot including recently crowned Asian Junior champion Abbas Zeb have been ignored altogether.

“I think Abbas Zeb deserved wildcard for the Open as he has proved his worth and went on to win the Asian Junior crown. It is surprising to see little known or unranked Noman getting the opportunity to play the main round. He hasn’t proved himself as a potential future player. Even Ayaz did not deserve wildcard. I think the organising committee headed by Jahangir Khan should have decided in favour of budding players,” one of the former international players, when contacted, said.

He added that such big events always provide opportunities for the budding players to play against the best.

“Abbas Zeb has shown improvement in recent past and should have been provided a chance to play against the best in the main round.”