Thu October 25, 2018
World

I
INP
October 25, 2018

Chinese stance on Masood Azhar unchanged

BEIJING: China remained strict to its stated position on Maulana Masood Azhar during the meeting between Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi and Indian Interior Minister Singh held in New Delhi.

Regarding the Indian side's request for China's support for listing Masood as a global terrorist in the United Nations, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at regular press conference here that they have repeatedly stated China's position on this issue.

China has always actively participated in international anti-terrorism cooperation, and at the same time made judgments based on the merits of the matter itself.

"We are willing to continue to strengthen anti-terrorism security cooperation with India and jointly safeguard regional peace and security, she added while replying to a question."

China has defended its move to repeatedly block India’s bid to list chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations and argued that the issue lacks “consensus” among members of the UN Security Council. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the issue “directly concern” India and Pakistan.

