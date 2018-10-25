Thu October 25, 2018
National

AFP
October 25, 2018

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during a clash with the army in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the health ministry in Ramallah said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman confirmed that an operation had sparked a clash with Palestinians in Tammun, northeast of the city of Nablus, but had no word on any death.The Palestinian ministry named the dead man as Mohammed Bisharat, 21, and said he had taken a bullet to the chest. It said three other Palestinians had been hit by live fire and three by rubber-coated bullets.

