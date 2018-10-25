Century of WWI commemorated

LAHORE: Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus, German Cultural Center & Alliance Francaise in Lahore, hosted a special ceremony to commemorate 100 years of World War-I, here on Wednesday and gave away commemorative shields. French and German ambassadors Dr Marc Barety and Martin Kobler were chief guests. In the spring of this year, Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus got the official accreditation status as a cooperation partner after an extensive evaluation and it has been sharing its premises with Alliance Francaise, French Center, since 2007. German Ambassador Martun Kobler in his remarks said that it was the political will that created this unique system called EU which has allowed peace in Europe. Referring to the Franco-German friendship bond, he said: “We are together, our embassies are together. Enemies for centuries are now bonded into an unbreakable unique bond of friendship”.