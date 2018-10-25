Thu October 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

NA session: PML-N seeks Shahbaz’s production order

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Wednesday submitted an application with the National Assembly Secretariat requesting the Speaker to issue production orders for leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to attend the National Assembly session starting on October 29 (Monday). The application signed by five members of the lower house of the Parliament with the Acting Secretary of National Assembly Secretariat, Qamar Sohail Lodhi to issue production order for Shahbaz Sharif for October 29 session of the National Assembly.

