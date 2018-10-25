Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Man who touched woman on plane alludes to Trump

WASHINGTON: A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman’s breasts while traveling on a plane told police that President Donald Trump says it is OK to touch women’s private parts. Trump once famously bragged that he could touch women because he is famous. On a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico. She said she thought it was an accident but after it happened again 30 minutes later she stood up and confronted the suspect, identified as Bruce Alexander, and told him to stop, the complaint states. The woman was moved to another seat at the rear of the plane. Alexander was arrested after the plane landed in Albuquerque.

