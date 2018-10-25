Thu October 25, 2018
AFP
October 25, 2018

102-year-old charged with indecent assault on 92-year-old

SYDNEY: A 102-year-old man has been charged with aggravated indecent assault against a 92-year-old woman at an old people’s home in Sydney, police said Wednesday. The unnamed man will appear in court next month, police said, after he was accused of assaulting the fellow resident at a care facility in the city’s eastern suburbs. Police declined to give details of the alleged crime, but said the incident took place around lunchtime on Tuesday and was reported to police. Officers arrived on the scene, not far from Bondi Beach, and took the man into custody. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in jail. He was however granted bail pending a court appearance on November 20. A handful of centenarians have faced trial for crimes committed earlier in their lives, but being charged with a current offense over the age of 100 is rare.

