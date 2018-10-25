KP Assembly unanimously passes budget

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 by approving all the 58 demands for grants of Rs648 billion as the opposition members withdrew their cut motions on Wednesday. The assembly also approved the finance bill unanimously. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani with the consensus of opposition applied Rule 148 as only 12 demands for grants had been approved after debate on cut motions during the last three days. The opposition withdrew their cut motions after the meeting of the parliamentary leaders with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and getting assurance about redressal of their concerns leading to unanimous passage of the budget and finance bill. The chief minister, while speaking on the floor, asked the administrative secretaries of different departments to be present in the House when he is attending the session. He said the secretaries should ensure their presence in the assembly when he (CM) was attending the session and on other days officers not less than additional secretary should be present in the assembly. Earlier, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani had ruled officer not less than additional secretary should be present in the assembly. Speaking on the cut motions on demand for grants for Higher Education, the members raised questions over the performance of education department. Most of the opposition members criticised police baton-charge of the students of University of Peshawar some days back and said their protest against raise in fee was genuine. They said poor students were being deprived of education through increase in fee. The universities administration should reduce their expenditures instead of burdening students, they added. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani said hike in fee, lack of accommodation facility for students and teaching staff shortage were major problems in the education sector. He asked the chief minister to call the vice-chancellors of all public sector universities to know about their problems and also check their performance through intelligence agencies and then ensure equal allocation of funds for different varsities. He said there should be decrease in fees instead of further increase.

