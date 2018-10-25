S Arabia financial deal: Rabbani asks govt to take parliament into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani called on the government to take the Parliament into confidence on the latest financial arrangements concluded with Saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh.

In reaction to the prime minister’s visit and financial arrangements reached with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rabbani pointed out that during the short tenure of the present government, the Parliament was deliberately being reduced to a barn house where unparliamentary language and insults were exchanged, while the government continues to take important and strategic decisions without a debate or Parliament being informed. The Parliament, he noted, has not been taken into confidence on the US secretary of state and the subsequent meeting of the foreign minister with him, nor has the Parliament been taken into confidence on the conditionalities agreed to with FATF nor has the Parliament been taken into confidence on the visit of the two teams which have expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of those conditionalities. The US secretary of state's visit and Imran's first visit to Riyadh have echoed in the Senate several times, with the opposition seeking clarifications from the government on a number of issues. “It is demanded that the Parliament be taken into confidence on the recently concluded financial arrangements between the governments of Pakistan and the Saudi Arabia,” he emphasised in a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here.

The government, he insisted, should lay the terms and conditions of such a financial arrangements, should they be of a sensitive nature then both houses assembled together or each House separately can be summoned in camera, these agreements will have strategic repercussions for Pakistan and the region. “Prior to and after the first visit of the prime minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Parliament demanded that the House be taken into confidence regarding the proposed bailout package and the construction of oil refinery in or near Gwadar in total disregard to Article 172 of the Constitution,” Senator Rabbani contended.