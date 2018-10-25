Crackdown on power pilferers to begin on 27th

GUJRANWALA: Secretary energy Punjab, Amir Jaan said that committees had been formed at divisional, district and tehsil levels to launch crackdown against power pilferers on October 27.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the performance of these committees would be monitored by the provincial task force and those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connections would be caught and punished. He said the taskforce would take measures to curb power theft besides monitoring the performance of divisional and district committees.

In Gujranwala, about 111 cases of electricity theft have been registered while action would also be taken to collect 564 million rupees dues from the defaulters.