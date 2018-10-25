Six MPAs take oath

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi administered oath Wednesday to six MPAs who were elected during by-election. Members who took oath are Iftikhar Ahmad PP-3, Nasir Mahmood PP-27, Jaffar Ali PP-103, Suhail Shaukat Butt PP-64, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar PP-164 and Sardar Awais Leghari PP-292. After taking oath, the members went to the dais, shook hands with the speaker and signed members’ enrolment register.
Comments