Punjab Assembly hooliganism: Hamza rejects 12-member body formed by speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz has rejected a 12-member special committee constituted by the PA speaker after terming the composition of the committee disproportionately non-representative of the provincial parliament and demanded action against Pervaiz Elahi’s ‘abuse of position’ to sabotage the opposition.

Addressing the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, he said the committee had only two opposition members while 10 members from the treasury benches were in the committee. This, he said, was principally incorrect as well as not representative of the numbers in the parliament. Therefore, the opposition rejected this eyewash and would not be part of this cosmetic measure. Hamza demanded that there ought to be action against the speaker for blatant lies and fabrication of evidence to support his propaganda. “The truth was unveiled here in the video I showed, Pervaiz Elahi created fake pictures by getting the assembly furniture wrecked after the opposition members had left the house”, he said.

Talking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said even the supreme court had questioned the role of the NAB and why were its actions being viewed as partisan and political. “I don’t know what special visual-aide we need to give to NAB so that it would be able to see the billions looted in Punjab Bank, EOBI, NICL and Ring Road Alignment by Pervaiz Elahi”, questioned Hamza.

He was of the view that even in the face of financial woes, the prime minister of a country should not say things like “we are desperate”. The PM should learn to keep the grace of the office at least. Hamza said it was first time in the history of the country that the post-budget session did not start with the opposition leader’s rebuttal speech while the opposition had been coming to the assembly ever since the session started. The PTI and its allies used street tactics and lies to hide the disastrous budget presented.

Answering a question regarding bringing a motion of no-confidence against the speaker, Hamza said the opposition was in no hurry because they wanted the incompetence, inability and unparliamentarily conduct of the PTI and its allies to come before the people of Pakistan, so that they would have no problem in making their mind at the ballot. The PML-N and its allies would continue fulfilling the role of a strong and responsible opposition.

Regarding a question about the lewd remarks of Speaker Pervaiz Elahi regarding a PML-N woman MPA and the comments of Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan about Hamza, he said he would never stoop down to the level of these two.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said he would recommend Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to appear before the committee constituted to probe hooliganism of the opposition which they exhibited during the session of the Punjab Assembly on October 16. He must join proceedings of the committee and witness the evidences which clearly proved that PML-N legislators led by Hamza Shahbaz destroyed the decorum and serenity of the House and damaged the state property.

Chohan was talking to newsmen outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, he said the PML-N was not a democratic party. It’s a private limited company run by Hamza Shahbaz and his father Shahbaz Sharif who have held their legislators hostage. They compelled their MPAs to stage a sit-in against the government in such an intense temperature, he added. “I apologise to Hamza Shahbaz who had to accompany his protesting MPAs after my Tuesday's speech. But he is sharp enough as he joined them in the evening when the temperature had decreased,” he maintained. Hamza must have come at 11 in the morning instead of 3pm, the minister said.

Chohan deplored that the PML-N MPAs had not been attending the session for the last five days but marking their attendance just to claim allowances. The opposition MPAs, he added, just wanted to claim allowances and other financial benefits but were not fulfilling their constitutional responsibility, which let their voters down.