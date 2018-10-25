Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM House to house institute of advanced studies

ISLAMABAD: The government approved the establishment of institute of advanced studies at the Prime Minister House. The government has initiated work on converting Prime Minister House (PMH) into a state-of-the-art university. A review meeting related to the progress on converting the PM House into a university was held here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting was attended by FederalEducation Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri and officials of Higher Education Commission. The meeting gave approval to constitute a committee, headed by HEC chairman, to review draft of the charter of the proposed university. It also accorded approval to establish a search committee under Education Minister to choose vice chancellor of the university. The decision to form a committee for design and operational matters of the university was also taken. A conference titled ‘Emerging Challenges for Pakistan and the Region’ will be held at the new educational institution in December this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?