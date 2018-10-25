Pakistan crush Australia in first T20

ABU DHABI: A youthful Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan scored 155-8 in their 20 overs as Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 68 before Imad Wasim took 3 for 20 to bowl Australia out for 89 in 16.5 overs - their joint-third lowest total in all T20 internationals. Paceman Fahim Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi both took two wickets apiece for Pakistan. The second and third T20 matches will be played in Dubai Friday and Sunday.