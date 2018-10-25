USC employees sit-in continues: PM’s adviser fails to convince protesters

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood also failed to convince the protesting employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to end their sit-in as he held negotiations with them for a long time.

The government has requested the USC employs to call off sit-in immediately and assured to issue a proper notification about acceptance of all demands today (Thursday). But, the protesters did not agree and said that they will call off the sit-in after issuance of notification about acceptance of their demands.

The sit-in entered the fourth day on Wednesday and the employees decided to continue the protest until a written notification of acceptance of all demands was issued by the government. All utility stores throughout the country are closed for the last five days while poor consumers depending on government-run stores are facing difficulties. All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Union President Rafiq Qureshi and Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Ameer told The News that Abdul Razzaq Dawood is only insisting to call off sit-in immediately, but not issuing any kind of notification about acceptance of employees’ demands.

They said the adviser has assured to issue a notification about acceptance of demands today (Thursday). They said they will call off sit-in after issuance of a notification about acceptance of all demands.

They said they have given the government a final deadline till 5:00pm today to issue a notification about acceptance of all demands. They said if government backed out of its promises, they will proceed towards the Parliament House for a sit-in there. The federal secretary industries also failed to convince the protesters to end their sit-in. The secretary told them that he did not have powers to issue a written notification of acceptance of their demands. The USC employees have been protesting against an anticipated privatisation of the corporation and in favour of their demands.