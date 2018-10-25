Tehrik-e-Sooba Hazara head Haider Zaman passes away

ABBOTTABAD: Veteran politician and chief of Tehrik-e-Sooba Hazara, Sardar Haider Zaman died after prolonged illness at a private hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday. He was 82.

His funeral prayer will be offered at his native village Dewal Manal near Havelian in Abbottabad district today at 2pm. Commonly known as Baba due to his advanced age, the elderly Sardar Haider Zaman remained in politics for over five decades.

He started his political career by contesting the local government election under the basic democracy system introduced by President Field Marshal Ayub Khan. He was the candidate of the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League at the time and remained a Muslim Leaguer for most part of his life. Haider Zaman served as a provincial minister in the cabinet of former chief minister Aftab Ahmad Sherpao. He served as chairman District Council Abbottabad, chairman District Development Advisory Committee and District Nazim Abbottabad. Baba Haider Zaman was a steadfast proponent for Hazara province that was to be carved out from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His movement for a separate province gained momentum after renaming of former NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2010.

Later, he got registered his political party in the name of Tehrik-e- Sooba Hazara and continued his efforts to get Hazara declared as a separate province. At the time, the entire political leadership of Hazara was united under his guidance. His demand for Hazara province was strengthened by a protest all over Hazara division. Sardar Haider Zaman with his flowing white beard stood out in any gathering. He belonged to the Karlal tribe, whose members are commonly known as Sardars. He was widely respected among all circles in Hazara.

In May 2017, Haider Zaman announced not to allow the PTI chairman Imran Khan to address a public meeting in Abbottabad as he complained that his eight demands were not met by the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The demands included payment of compensation to the families of seven persons killed in the Abbottabad riots on April 10, 2010 when protests were staged against renaming of the province as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, jobs for those injured and registration of cases against the persons involved in the killings.