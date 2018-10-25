Thu October 25, 2018
MB
Mariana Baabar
October 25, 2018

Kandahar attack: Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ Afghan allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as ‘baseless’ and ‘unfounded’ allegations from Afghanistan regarding the latest Kandahar attacks in which Pakistan was blamed. “No hard evidence or intelligence related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims,” the Foreign Office reacted angrily. Unable to control the Afghan Taliban who now control large parts of Afghanistan, and with Nato soldiers having failed to provide security, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani turned to Pakistan. "I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan. So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice," Ghani claimed. Afghan media quoted Ghani as saying that the killing of Gen Abdul Raziq, Police Commander of Kandahar, was planned in Pakistan. “In the presence of elaborate mechanisms under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) to mutually and effectively address and investigate any such unfortunate incidents, it would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides earlier this year,” the Foreign Office said.

The senseless Kandahar attack on Sunday saw 13 policemen killed and four others injured. Among the dead were two Afghan Local Police (ALP) commanders, who were attacked by their own guard. A US general was also wounded and was flown to Germany.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had both expressed grief and sent condolences to Kabul.

