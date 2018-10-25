Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Panthers victorious in veterans cricket

LAHORE: Lahore Panthers beat Hajvery Seniors by 7 wickets in 6th National Veterans Over 50 Cricket Championship here at the Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.Scores: Hajvery Seniors 160/7 in 20 overs (Mian Naseer 53, Munir Hussain 44 and Saleem Butt 37, M Fayyaz 2/16, Tariq Siddiqui 2/29). Lahore Panthers 161/3 in 14.5 overs (Tariq Ramzan 53, Shahid Anwar 38, Ather Saeed 32*, Zubair Idrees 22*).

