Panthers victorious in veterans cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Panthers beat Hajvery Seniors by 7 wickets in 6th National Veterans Over 50 Cricket Championship here at the Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.Scores: Hajvery Seniors 160/7 in 20 overs (Mian Naseer 53, Munir Hussain 44 and Saleem Butt 37, M Fayyaz 2/16, Tariq Siddiqui 2/29). Lahore Panthers 161/3 in 14.5 overs (Tariq Ramzan 53, Shahid Anwar 38, Ather Saeed 32*, Zubair Idrees 22*).
LAHORE: Lahore Panthers beat Hajvery Seniors by 7 wickets in 6th National Veterans Over 50 Cricket Championship here at the Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.Scores: Hajvery Seniors 160/7 in 20 overs (Mian Naseer 53, Munir Hussain 44 and Saleem Butt 37, M Fayyaz 2/16, Tariq Siddiqui 2/29). Lahore Panthers 161/3 in 14.5 overs (Tariq Ramzan 53, Shahid Anwar 38, Ather Saeed 32*, Zubair Idrees 22*).
Comments