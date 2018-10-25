Eight matches decided in T20 Cup

LAHORE: Eight matches were decided in the CSP Jotun Pepsi Lahore T20 Cup Cricket Tournament here at various venues.LTC defeated 3D Modeling by 2 wickets. 3D Modeling, batting first, scored 166-7 with Ahmad Raza hitting 43.

In reply, LTC achieved the target for the loss of 8 wickets. Qamar Abbas slammed 51 and Abdul Ghaffar 45. Qamar was named man of the match.Results of other matches: Nestle routed Adsells by 5 wickets. Nestle’s Hamid Hayat (69) emerged as player of the match. UBL Funds outclassed Berger Paints by 68 runs, Ibex Digital beat Meezan Bank by one run. International Petrochemicals defeated ICI Pakistan by 16 runs. Fatima Group edged out Shakarganj by 3 wickets. Jazz outlasted Finca Bank by 7 wickets and Zameen.com thrashed Wateen by 40 runs.