BD recall Soumya for 3rd Zimbabwe ODI

CCHITTAGONG: Bangladesh selectors have returned opening batsman Soumya Sarkar to the squad for the third one-day international against Zimbabwe after some recent strong form, an official said Wednesday.Soumya was initially overlooked for the side after scoring just 44 runs in his last five ODIs, but piqued interest after smashing a century during a warm-up against Zimbabwe on Friday. He also took five wickets in an innings and hit an unbeaten century and three consecutive fifties during a first-grade Bangladesh tournament. Bangladesh won their opening match against Zimbabwe on Sunday by 28 runs.Their second ODI fixture was underway Wednesday. The third and final will be held in Dhaka on Friday.