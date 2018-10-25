Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BD recall Soumya for 3rd Zimbabwe ODI

CCHITTAGONG: Bangladesh selectors have returned opening batsman Soumya Sarkar to the squad for the third one-day international against Zimbabwe after some recent strong form, an official said Wednesday.Soumya was initially overlooked for the side after scoring just 44 runs in his last five ODIs, but piqued interest after smashing a century during a warm-up against Zimbabwe on Friday. He also took five wickets in an innings and hit an unbeaten century and three consecutive fifties during a first-grade Bangladesh tournament. Bangladesh won their opening match against Zimbabwe on Sunday by 28 runs.Their second ODI fixture was underway Wednesday. The third and final will be held in Dhaka on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?