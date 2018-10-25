Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 25, 2018

I wasn’t forced to play Asia Cup, says Shakib

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has clarified that he was not forced to play through injury in the recent Asia Cup.

Shakib initially wanted his injured finger to be operated as soon as possible after returning from West Indies tour but delayed it following BCB’s insistence on having him for the Asia Cup.

“I was never forced to take part in the Asia Cup by the board,” Shakib was quoted as saying by the Prothom Alo on Wednesday (October 24). “I never said anything like it nor the board president insisted anything as such, so don’t know why there is so much controversy regarding it,” he said.

Shakib, returned home on October 14 after consulting physicians in Australia about the injury that eventually forced him to be out of the Asia Cup mid-way through Bangladesh’s campaign. The episode created controversy with reports of Shakib having worsened his injury by being forced to take the field for Asia Cup.

“I am clearing this for once, BCB president said that if you feel you can play than play,” Shakib said. “Asia Cup is the biggest tournament after World Cup and Champions Trophy so naturally I wanted to participate. I took the decision after talking with the physio and the infection was sustained unexpectedly. I am not sure why I am always dragged into controversy,” he added.

