K-Electric, KRL triumphant in PPFL

LAHORE: K-Electric edged PCAA 3-0 in Pakistan Premier Football league (PPFL) match while KRL defeated Wapda 1-0 here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

At Punjab Stadium K-Electric got off to a flying start when Muhammad Riaz scored in 4th minute to provide an early lead. After some good moves, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had no clues of the opponent’s game plan and conceded another goal, this time Wilson netted the ball in 30th minute. Muhammad Rasool scored in first half as well.

In the second session PCCA was careful enough to tackle K Electric attacks. In the second encounter KRL kept attacking over the Wapda goal post but was unable to get lead in the first half. Some better moves paid off in the 73th minute when Umair Ali scored the decider for a well fought victory.