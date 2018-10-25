‘Qatar WC 2022 will be carbon-free’

DOHA: Qatar’s football World Cup 2022 will be a “carbon-neutral” tournament with zero harmful emissions, the country’s environment minister told a sustainability conference on Wednesday.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Rumaihi said strict standards in design and construction would offset the tournament’s carbon footprint, despite the huge number of infrastructure projects underway in the Gulf emirate. “The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has been working on planning and organising a carbon-neutral 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament,” Rumaihi said. Carbon neutrality is achieved by offsetting the amount of harmful carbon dioxide released to the atmosphere.

Hydrocarbon-rich Qatar, which is spending $500 million a week on capital projects for the World Cup, is undergoing a huge transformation for football’s biggest tournament. Among major projects, Doha is building or refurbishing eight stadiums, overseeing massive roadworks and the country’s first Metro system.Qatar is also building the $45 billion Lusail city, projected to be home for 250,000 people, which will host the World Cup’s opening and final games.