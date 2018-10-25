Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Narrow win for Punjab in U-19 Pentangular Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Punjab edged out Federal Areas by two wickets in Under-19 Pentangular National T20 Cricket Championship at Multan Stadium Wednesday.

Haider Ali (39) smashed 39 with the help of three sixes and four boundaries to see Federal Area reaching 123 for 8 in 20 overs. Ibtasamul Haq (40) then helped Punjab reach the target for the loss of eight wickets. Fahad Hussain (2-26) and Zain-ul-Abdain (2-27) bowled well for Federal Areas.

Scores: Federal Areas 123-8 in 20 overs (Haider Ali 39, M. Shafqat 3-20, M. Junaid Khan 2-22). Punjab 127-8 in 19.5 overs (Ibtasam ul Haq 40, Hasan Dar 34, Fahad Hussain 2-26, Zain-ul-Abdain 2-27). Result: Punjab U-19s won by 2 wickets. Man of the match: M. Suliman Shafqat (Punjab U-19s)

In the second match Sindh trounced Balochistan by 115 runs. Sindh 176-5 in 20 overs (M. Taha Khan 57, Saim Ayub 54, Said Nazir 2-26). Balochistan 61 all out in 18.4 overs (M Aamer 20,Nadir Shah 3-5, M Tariq 2-7, M Taha 2-21). Result: Sindh won by 115 runs. Man of the match: M. Taha Khan (Sindh U-19s).

