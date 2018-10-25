Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Shoaib, Aaqib concerned over transparency of T10 League

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Aaqib Javed have expressed their reservations over the controversial T10 League.

The express fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar urged the International Cricket Council to think over the T10 League.On the other, Aaqib Javed raised question over the transparency of the ten-over league, which takes place in the UAE.

“There are doubts over the transparency of T10 League,” said Javed. “The ICC should look into it,” he added.Akhtar also showed concerns over the abundance of twenty and ten overs league, he believes it can put the future of international cricket in danger. “The abundance of twenty overs and ten overs league can end international cricket,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board expressed their concerns over the sponsors of the dubious T10 League and the source of funds. PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani refused to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to his players until he gets satisfactory answers from the league’s organisers.

