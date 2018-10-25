Islamabad, Lahore Blues prevail

LAHORE: Islamabad and Lahore Blues prevailed over their respective rivals in the seventh round of Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day Tournament here on Wednesday.

In the pool ‘A’ match played at Gaddafi Stadium, Islamabad beat Lahore Whites by 64 runs. Led by Fahad Iqbal’s 122, Islamabad piled up 316 for nine wickets and then contained Lahore Whites to 252 for nine wickets. Ali Sarfraz with 66 runs was another valuable contributor while Faizan Riaz and Rohail Nazir scored 32 and 23 runs respectively. Zaid Alam had five wickets for Lahore.

In reply Lahore Whites failed to maintain the required run-rate and fell mainly to the fine bowling by Fahad Iqbal who after hitting a century had a field day with the ball too taking five wickets. Imran Dogar 66, Usman Salahuddin 44 and Nauman Anwar were main scorers.

In the pool “B” match played at LCCA ground, Lahore Blues defeated Karachi Whites by 37 runs. After scoring 279 runs, Lahore bundled out Karachi at 242 in 46 overs. Saad Nasim hit an unbeaten century for Lahore with Zubair Khan scoring 55 and Salman Fayyaz ramained not out at 44. Israr Ahmed and Abdullah Mukaddam got two wickets each from Karachi side.

In their chase, Karachi could make 242 runs. Saad Ali 81 was their top scorer but he did not find ample support from the other end apart from Khurram Manzoor 33. Hamza Nazar, Hasam Qadeer and Zafar Gohar shared two wickets each.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Mukhtar Ahmad (155) and Zeeshan Malik’s record (118) opening wicket stand of 263 failed to save Rawalpindi from 29-run defeat against Multan Region (by Duckworth and Lewis method) under fading light in the National one-day Cricket at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

In reply to 372 for 9, Multan reached 314 for 4 in 41.1 overs when bad light forced early close. Multan at that time were well placed as they were 29 runs ahead of the target. Mukhtar hit 15 fours and four sixes during his 130-ball knock while Zeeshan hit 12 fours and four sixes during his 116-ball knock. The pair’s grand display was emulated by Multan’s opener Zeeshan Malik (166 not out) who carried his team home. He smashed 20 fours and four sixes during his 165-ball knock. He was at the crease ensuring easy win for Multan at the end.

Scores of other matches: At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: ZTBL 141 all out in 32.4 overs (Ali Nasir 23, Usama Mir 4-44, M Amir 2-20, Zia-ul-Haq 2-56) SSGCL 142-5 in 21.1 overs (Awais Zia 62, Umar Amin 38, M Ali 2-52, M Umair 2-73) Result: SSGCL won by 5 wickets.

At: Maraghzar Cricket Ground Islamabad: PTV 307-5 in 50 overs (Nihal Mansoor 133*, Hasan Mohsin 58, Ali Imran 46, Zahid Mansoor 2-43, Wahab Riaz 2-49) Wapda 231 all out in 41 overs (M Ikhlaq 77, Zahid Mansoor 52, Ali Imran 4-30, M Irfan Jr. 2-44). Result: PTV won by 76 runs

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: HBL 274 all out in 49.1 overs (Umar Akmal 84, Rameez Aziz 45, Sajjad Ali 42, Ghulam Mudassar 3-41, Bilal Asif 3-48, Umaid Asif 2-57)

NBP 251-4 in 45 overs (Umar Saddique 72, Ahsan Ali 63, Zohaib Khan 3-47). Result: NBP won by 23 runs (DLS)

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: FATA Region 253 all out in 45 overs (Asif Afridi 74, Rehan Afridi 43, Taj Wali 5-49, Sajid Khan 2-43) Peshawar Region 247 all out in 38.3 overs (Gohar Ali 69, Ashfaq Ahmed 46, Hayat Ullah 3-35, M Asad 3-42, Zulqarnain 2-54). Result: FATA Region won by 6 runs.

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: SNGPL 238 all out in 49.5 overs (Khurram Shahzad 49, Imran Khalid 47, Noman Ali 3-40, Shayan Sheikh 3-50, Sameen Gul 2-35) KRL 207-7 in 46 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 59, M Mohsin 44, Gulraiz Sadaf 43, Yasir Sha 3-47, Musa Khan 2-53). Result: SNGPL won by 4 Runs (DLS).