Kohli fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs: Hope-Hetmyer show gives WI thrilling tie

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: West Indies tied the second one-day international against India, with Shai Hope hitting an unbeaten 123 in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Chasing 322 for victory, the tourists rode on a 143-run fourth wicket stand between Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, who blasted 94, to end on 321-7.

A last-ball boundary from centurion Shai Hope helped Windies pull off a thrilling tie in a see-saw encounter in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 24). Hope, alongside Shimron Hetmyer, had put Windies on course to chase down 322 with a stunning assault but India hit back hard to pull things back at the death.

From 27 off 24, the equation was reduced to 20 from 12, with the momentum shifting back to the hosts. When Windies needed 14 from the final over, it seemed as if the hosts would pull off a tight win to go 2-0 up in the series but Hope smashed the final ball behind point and Ambati Rayudu’s attempts to stop the boundary failed to help Windies salvage a tie.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli broke a few records en route to his 37th century to help India post 321 on the board. The total appeared to be a match-winning one with the surface expected to get slower during the second half before Hetmyer and Hope turned the tables on India.

India skipper Virat Kohli became Wednesday the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to reach the milestone. He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.He received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July.

“King Kohli”, as he is known in the Indian press, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first. India lead the five-match series 1-0 with the third match slated for Saturday in Pune.