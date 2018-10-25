Logo and slogan competition on November 5

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) is arranging a competition among people hailing from all walks of life to create a logo and slogan depicting culture, tourism, history and identity of the people and the province.

A press relaese said that the individuals, who are interested to take part in the competition, should send their logos and slogans to [email protected] by November 5.

The TCKP will award commendation certificates and a cash prize of Rs50,000 to the winners of logo and slogan competition.

The participants have been advised to suggest a logo and slogan that should be attractive, short, meaningful, comprehensive and easily understandable to public at large to lure more tourists and visitors to the scenic places and historic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A logo is a graphic mark, emblem, or symbol used to aid and promote public identification and recognition, while a slogan is a memorable motto or phrase used in a clan, political, commercial, religious, and other context as a repetitive expression of an idea or purpose, with the goal of persuading members of the public or a more defined target group.