PPP MPA flays PA Speaker

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Makhdum Usman Mehmood has criticised Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for allegedly being partial and snubbing the right of the opposition to speak. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly at the protest camp set up by the opposition against the suspension of its six MPAs, the PPP legislator said it was highly regretful that the House was being run with such undemocratic manner which had never been seen anywhere in the world. He said in the budget session, not a single MPA from opposition was allowed to express his views regarding the budget which was strictly against the democratic norms. Usman, who has been elected from district Rahimyar Khan and belongs to the family of former Punjab governor Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, stated that the opposition had a right to lodge its protest but it was the responsibility of the government to show flexibility and the speaker should treat all the members of the House equally, while thinking above party affiliation.