Data Sahib’s Urs from 28th

lahore: Punjab Auqaf Department has finalised the arrangements for three-day celebrations of 975th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), from October 28 to 30.

The ceremonies will begin from Friday (tomorrow) with a moot on ‘role of Hazrat Ali Hajveri on revival of Sufism in Islam to be presided over by Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, said Punjab Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister said the government had allocated Rs10 million for the Urs arrangements, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by laying a floral wreath at the shrine of 10th century saint and also inaugurate Sabeel of (free distribution of milk) on Sunday morning. He said special langar (food stalls) will be set up at designated places of the shrine for the general public attending the Urs celebrations. The free food will be distributed round-the-clock among the visitors and devotees during three-day celebrations.

180 kanal land retrieved

District Administration retrieved 180 kanal state-owned land worth millions of rupees. Model Town AC retrieved 93 kanal land from Asal Suleman. Raiwind AC retrieved 87 kanal agricultural land. AC City along with municipality corporation Lahore staff conducted anti-encroachment operation in Shah Alam Market and removed all temporary and permanent structures there. —Correspndent