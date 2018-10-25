Another accused arrested in NHA bogus payment case

LAHORE: NAB made another arrest in the National Highways Authority (NHA) scam, The News has learnt. The bureau arrested one Aijaz Husain from Bahawalpur, manager of a private bank. As per NAB, the accused in assistance of other accused opened 56 bogus accounts and an amount of Rs30 million was transferred in bogus accounts. Earlier, the bureau had arrested a former assistant treasury officer, Muhammad Ismail.