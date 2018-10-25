Bhittai’s message of love, harmony universal, says Governor Ismail

HYDERABAD: The 275th Urs celebrations of the legendary sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began on Wednesday in Bhitshah.

Addressing on the occasion, the Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, said Sindh is the land of great mystics and Sufis whose message of love, peace and harmony is universal. Ismail said Bhittai’s poetry is answer to the serious problems faced by the nation, including youth. He said Shah jo Risalo must be translated in all the languages so even the outsiders can learn from the eternal message of the great mystic. Later, the governor distributed gifts among the poor and also listened to the renderings from Bhittai’s Shah Jo Risalo.

Talking to the media, the governor said being the representative of the president, he is trying his best to play the role of a bridge between the federal government and the provincial government. About the Zardari-Fazlur Rehman meeting, he said it was a normal political development as political leaders keep meeting one another. However, the question must be put to the PPP co-chairperson about the intent and purpose of the meeting. Ismail said since the PPP is leading the Sindh government, we will work with them as a team to bring forth development in the province. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan attaches top priority to development across Sindh.