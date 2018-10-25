KP minister hopes country to be polio free next year

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Hasham Inamullah Khan has said that World Polio Day (WPD) is the stark reminder of the fact that Pakistan is still struggling to eradicate the menace from its borders and hoped that next year the international day will be celebrated as a polio-free country.

He said that enormous achievements had been made in polio eradication by the government and all line departments as the number of cases have dropped significantly in the province and paid rich tributes to the frontline workers for making these achievements possible. This he stated at a ceremony held at Chief Minister's House on Wednesday to mark International Day for Polio.