Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s bailout package welcomed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan finalised during the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to the Kingdom and termed it a highly positive development as it would lend direly needed financial support to our ailing economy and improve the confidence of businessmen and investors.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, ICCI said in these circumstances, the Saudi Arabia’s package in the form of $3 billion as balance of payments support for one year and another $3 billion in deferred payments on oil imports for three years would provide crucial breathing space to the economy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?