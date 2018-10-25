Saudi Arabia’s bailout package welcomed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan finalised during the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to the Kingdom and termed it a highly positive development as it would lend direly needed financial support to our ailing economy and improve the confidence of businessmen and investors.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, ICCI said in these circumstances, the Saudi Arabia’s package in the form of $3 billion as balance of payments support for one year and another $3 billion in deferred payments on oil imports for three years would provide crucial breathing space to the economy.