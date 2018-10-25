Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dar’s wife challenges AC’s decision to auction assets

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife on Wednesday challenged verdict of an Accountability Court (AC) decision to auction Dar’s property.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of former finance minister Ishaq Dar filed an appeal in the accountability court. In her petition, Dar’s wife stated that she is the sole owner of the house located in Lahore’s Gulberg area. She said that the house was purchased by Ishaq Dar on May 21, 1988 and since then the family has been residing in it. The house was orally gifted to her by husband on Feb 14, 1989 in lieu of her dowry amount (Haq Meher), so the house is not the property of Ishaq Dar and NAB report is incorrect and against the facts. “I will suffer loss if the house is seized by the officials”, claimed Dar’s wife.

In her petition, Dar’s wife also raised objections to freezing of a bank account linked to Hajvery Foundation. She requested court to allow her using funds from the frozen account. The court has issued notice to prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Imran Shafique and summoned counter arguments on November 7.

Earlier on October 2, the Accountability Court-II ordered the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s moveable and immovable assets and seizure of his bank accounts in Pakistan as it allowed the provincial government to take possession of Dar’s assets.

In its order, Accountability Court has said that the provincial government will be responsible for auction and empowered the provincial government to decide whether to sell or keep the seized assets.

According to NAB, former finance minister Ishaq Dar assets include two Mercedes Benz vehicles, three Land Cruisers and one Toyota Corolla. Out of the two Land Cruisers, one is in the name of his wife, Tabassum Ishaq Dar.

He owns a two kanal plot in Parliament Enclave, another two Kanal plot with Ayaz Builders (Pvt) Ltd, six acre land in federal capital’s Mauza Milout area, three plots in Lahore’s Alfalah Housing Society, a house in Lahore’s Gulberg, a plot in Mauza Bhubtian measuring two Kanal 19-marla and a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?