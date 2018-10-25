Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Youthful Pakistan crush Australia by 66 runs in first T20

ABU DHABI: In a scintillating match, the youthful Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 155 for the loss of 8 wickets. Opener Babar Azam top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls while Mohammad Hafeez made 39 off 30 deliveries at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake (3-21) and Andrew Tye (3-24) were the main wicket-takers for Australia. But sensation turned high when Australia begin to lose wickets at quick intervals and were all sent packing home for 89 in 17 overs.

Imad Wasim picked up three important wickets for Pakistan with Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi claiming two each. Pakistan now lead the three match T20 series 1-0. The second and the third matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

