Data Darbar acting SHO killed by ‘land mafia’ in operation

LAHORE: Acting SHO of Data Darbar police station was killed by members of a land mafia during the retrieval of land along with bailiff on Wednesday. Victim Sub-inspector Ali Waris was leading a police team on court order to reclaim illegally-grabbed land. During the action, land mafia attacked the police team. One of them allegedly hit the victim on his chest with his head. As a result, the SHO fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Later, his funeral prayers were offered in the Police Lines. Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir and other officers attended his funeral.