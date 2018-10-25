Saad, Salman’s interim bail extended till Nov 14

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended till November 14 the interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society scam and barred the National Accountability Bureau from arresting them.

As the hearing resumed, the Khawaja brothers’ counsel argued before the bench comprising Justice Baqar Ali Najfi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun that NAB has sought the documents which they have already provided to it. They apprehended that they would be arrested when they appeared before the NAB officials. The counsel pointed out that NAB has adopted the practice of summoning people for a specific inquiry and arresting them in some other case as happened in case of Shahbaz Sharif. The NAB's counsel told the court that three cases were pending against Saad Rafique while one was against Salaman Rafique.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the interim bail of both till Nov 14. The LHC had granted interim bail to both on October 15 after the NAB initiated a probe against them. Rafique and Salman had stated that NAB was harassing them and wanted to arrest them. They said they had provided all the record regarding the allegations levelled against them.