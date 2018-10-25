Petition challenging Shahbaz’s arrest dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the arrest of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif by the NAB in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam, ruling that it is non-maintainable.

A division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun observed that the petitioner had no locus standi to agitate the matter before the court. Senior lawyer AK Dogar had filed a petition on behalf of Pakistan Lawyers’ Foundation. The lawyer argued before the bench that the arrest of a person during investigation and trial was inconsistent with Article 10(1) of the Constitution. He said no person could be kept in custody unless he was informed of the grounds of his arrest and such grounds could only be established after the completion of investigation.

The lawyer contended that no investigation was constitutionally valid unless the accused was granted the fundamental right. He argued that the Article 10 of the Constitution provided the right to be defended by a counsel at the time of investigation, which Shahbaz Sharif was not granted by the NAB. He asked the court to declare that Section 24 of the NAB Ordinance that allowed chairman of the Bureau to arrest an accused during investigation/inquiry was inconsistent with fundamental rights enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution. He pleaded the court to set aside the order for the arrest of the opposition leader issued by the NAB chairman and release him on bail.