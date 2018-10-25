Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Niki Lauda leaves hospital after lung transplant

VIENNA: Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda left Vienna’s general hospital on Wednesday around two and a half months after an emergency lung transplant, the hospital said in a statement.

It added that he left “in a good overall state of health”.“Niki Lauda will have to undergo an intensive course of rehabilitation over several weeks,” the statement said, adding that he would continue to receive treatment from the medical team that had cared for him thus far.

Now 69, Lauda was crowned world champion for the first time in 1975 and cheated death the following year in a horrific crash at the German Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring which left him with severe burns.

He cut short a holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.He was made a priority for a transplant after having to be put on an artificial lung.

Lauda is a non-executive chairman of Mercedes’ Formula One operation and before his illness was a regular presence in the Grand Prix paddocks around the world.In the 1976 accident Lauda stayed in his burning vehicle for almost a minute before being pulled out.Since then he has suffered from the after-effects of the toxic gases he inhaled in the accident and also required kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?