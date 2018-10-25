Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Sindh, Punjab register wins in U-19 Pentangular T20

KARACHI: Sindh and Punjab recorded their second wins when they defeated Balochistan and Federal Areas, respectively, in their matches of the Under-19 Pentangular T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on Wednesday.

In the first clash of the day, Sindh whipped Balochistan by 115 runs. Sindh rode on the batting heroics of Taha Khan (57), Saim Ayub (54) and Mohammad Waseem (25*) to post 176-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Said Nazir got two wickets.

In response, Balochistan were skittled out for 61. Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Taha got two wickets each.

Punjab also notched their second victory after edging past Federal Areas by two wickets. Punjab achieved the 124-run target on the second-last ball after losing eight wickets in the process. Ibtisam-ul-Haq top-scored with a 43-ball 40 which had four hits to the fence. Hasan Dar chipped in with a 42-ball 34. Fahad Hussain and Zain-ul-Aabdeen got two wickets each.

Earlier, Haider Ali (39) guided Federal Areas to 123-8. Mohammad Shafqat captured 3-20 while Junaid Khan claimed 2-22.

