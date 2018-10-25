Al Jazeera documentary: Umar called to clarify his position

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption unit (ACU) has called Umar Akmal to give his statement regarding a recent Al Jazeera documentary on corruption in cricket, in which he was shown meeting an alleged match-fixer.

In the documentary, released on Sunday, Akmal — who is currently out of the national team — can be seen “receiving and peering into a bag allegedly given to him” by the associate of a man named Aneel Munawar. It did not, however, show whether Akmal had left with the bag.

PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed while talking to media at Lahore Qalandar’s team send off to Australia on Wednesday revealed that Akmal would appear before the ACU after his domestic cricketing commitments.

Subhan said that the PCB has a “zero tolerance policy” on corruption. “We have assured the ICC that our anti-corruption unit will thoroughly investigate the allegations leveled at our national cricketer.”