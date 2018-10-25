Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Al Jazeera documentary: Umar called to clarify his position

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption unit (ACU) has called Umar Akmal to give his statement regarding a recent Al Jazeera documentary on corruption in cricket, in which he was shown meeting an alleged match-fixer.

In the documentary, released on Sunday, Akmal — who is currently out of the national team — can be seen “receiving and peering into a bag allegedly given to him” by the associate of a man named Aneel Munawar. It did not, however, show whether Akmal had left with the bag.

PCB’s Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed while talking to media at Lahore Qalandar’s team send off to Australia on Wednesday revealed that Akmal would appear before the ACU after his domestic cricketing commitments.

Subhan said that the PCB has a “zero tolerance policy” on corruption. “We have assured the ICC that our anti-corruption unit will thoroughly investigate the allegations leveled at our national cricketer.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?