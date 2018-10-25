Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs

VISAKHAPATNAM: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 One-day International runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He reached the 10,000 milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.Kohli received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July.