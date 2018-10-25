India to ‘tighten’ rules against sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: Four Indian cabinet ministers will suggest steps to address sexual harassment at work, the government said on Wednesday, after a growing #MeToo movement sparked accusations against more than a dozen men and forced a minister to resign.

The two men and two women will review existing provisions on women’s safety and recommend further measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. Women’s groups say a requirement under current harassment laws that accusations have be made to a workplace complaints committee within three months is unfair.