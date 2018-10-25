Suspect packages target Obama, Clintons

NEW YORK: Suspicious packages, identified as potential explosives, addressed to former president Barack Obama and defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have been intercepted by the Secret Service, officials said on Wednesday.

The Secret Service said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton in Westchester, a suburb north of Manhattan on Tuesday, and a second package addressed to the Obama residence in Washington on Wednesday.

Both Democrats remain two of the most high-profile political figures in the US, which goes to the polls on November 6 in key midterm elections seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump.

The White House swiftly condemned what it called "despicable" acts targeting the two Democrat luminaries.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them." Moments later US news network CNN said it had evacuated its New York bureau over another suspicious package.

New York police confirmed to AFP that its officers had been called to the Time Warner Centre, where the CNN bureau in the US financial capital is located, to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The Secret Service, which provides protection to current and former US presidents and their families -- Clinton is the wife of former president Bill Clinton -- said it had initiated a "full scope criminal investigation."

The investigation would "leverage all available federal, state, and local resources" to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible, it said.

It was not immediately clear whether Clinton or Obama, who has kept a family base in Washington after leaving office so that his youngest daughter can finish high school, were at home when the packages were found. The FBI’s field office in New York said it was "aware" of a suspicious package found in the vicinity" of Clinton’s home in Chappaqua and that its Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating.