Swat handover

As difficult as it can be to imagine today, a decade ago there was genuine fear that the Tehreek-e-Taliban could control large swathes of territory in Pakistan. Mullah Fazlullah’s takeover of Swat and the TTP’s bases in the tribal areas gave it a launching pad for attacks around the country. The state was so unsure of its ability to militarily defeat the group that it even considered appeasing Fazlullah in the form of the Nizam-e-Adl Regulation in 2009. Given how perilous the situation was back then, the formal handover of administrative powers from the army to the district administration of Swat is a milestone to be celebrated. The army had been given emergency powers in Swat under Article 254 of the constitution in 2009 and it is fair to say that it has been successful in driving out the TTP and largely restoring peace to the area. Tourism in Swat is ticking up and most of the 3.5 million people driven out by the TTP takeover and subsequent operations have now returned. The transfer of powers to elected civilians is an important moment both symbolically and practically. Now that Swat is no longer under an emergency status, its representatives can be more proactive in the development of the region.

However, this does not mean that there should be any complacency on the part of the state. Militant groups have shown time and again that they still have the ability to launch devastating attacks. The TTP, operating from its bases in Afghanistan, may be diminished but it is far from vanquished. Security in Swat – and indeed the rest of the country – should still be a primary concern. What the civilian handover does allow is for the police to be at the forefront of local security in Swat. As successful as army operations have been, it was always important to reach the stage where security responsibilities could be safely transferred to civilian agencies. It is now time for the civilian administration to work for the revitalisation of Swat and consolidate the gains against militancy achieved by the army in its operations. Recovering from over a decade of war will take time and has to be led by local citizens. The war against militancy was only effective because it had buy-in from the entire country. Keeping the peace will require the same unity.