Thu October 25, 2018
Newspost

October 25, 2018

Engines of prosperity

Corruption has seeped into the core of our society and plagued every government institution in this country. It is the primary reason why millions of people have found themselves battling poverty and deprivation.

The PTI-led government needs to revamp the institutional structures and devise strategies to provide incentives for investment and trade. There is a pressing need to create a pluralistic and just society. The engines of propensity can only be set in motion if our leadership and bureaucracy aren’t driven by the desire to amass personal wealth and instead focus on serving the people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

